TURKEY PREPARE NEW OFFENSIVE ON THE KURDS IN SYRIA

Turkey’s leader Recep Erdogan urged the Kurdish armed groups to leave the border areas of Syria as Ankara got ready to host the summit on Syrian crisis.Erdogan wants to use the meeting to once again voice that Washington had postponed the agreed withdrawal of US-backed Kurdish forces from Manbij breaking the deal and get support from leaders of Russia, Germany, and France.

The Turkish president stressed the importance of limiting the Kurdish presence near his country’s border. “Instead of idling around in Manbij, we are determined to turn our focus and energy to the east of the Euphrates,” he said. “We are carrying out studies in line with our own operation plans and signs of them will soon be visible in the field. This should be regarded as our final warning.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are to attend the summit in Istanbul on October, 27. Turkish officials say the meeting will focus on the cease-fire in Idlib province and the political solution in Syria.