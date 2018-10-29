ISIS ASSAULTS SDF UNDER COVER OF SANDSTORM

Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/Daesh) terrorists have managed to seize a number of villages and towns from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area of Euphrates’ left bank in Deir Ezzor province.

With the help of sandstorm which had been hitting Syria last week, ISIS terrorists managed to counterattack SDF positions in Euphrates valley. US-backed Kurdish militia were forced to withdraw from al Sousa town which was captured by them earlier. Moreover, vehicles, ammo and weapons were left by SDF when they withdraw from Mouzan and Baghuz Fawqani towns being caught without air support. ISIS managed to capture 10 SDF fighters with under age persons among them.

Local media report SDF reinforcements which were on the way to the site were ambushed by ISIS terrorists and tried to flee the area to Iraqi territories. Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Hashed al Shaabi clashed with jihadi terrorists in the vicinity of Syria/Iraq border. Following that Baghouz Tahtani border crossing was closed by Iraqi authorities for excluding the cases of penetrating of ISIS terrorists to Iraqi territory.