US-LED COALITION COMMITS NEW MASSACRE AGAINST CIVILIANS IN DEIR EZZOR

At least ten people died in an air strike carried out by the US-led International Coalition in eastern Deir Ezzor province on Sunday, local sources reported.

According to the initial reports, the strike targeted civilian houses in Al Shaafa village which is currently held by ISIS terrorists. Women and children constituted the majority of the victims.

Last Thursday, seven civilians lost their lives in another Coalition strike in the town of Hajin.

Two weeks ago, Coalition jets targeted Al Osman mosque in Al Sousa village, killing over 70 civilians. The Coalition rejected responsibility for the civilian casualties, claiming that the mosque was “a legitimate target” as ISIS terrorists were spotted there.

The strikes failed to support the offensive of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Coalition’s key ally on the ground in Northern Syria. Over the last few days, the SDF sustained substantial casualties and were forced to retreat from Al Sousa, Baghuz Fawqani and Mouzan villages after ISIS terrorists exploited a sandstorm to conduct a number of raids on their positions.