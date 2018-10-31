SDF FORCED TO DISBAND RAQQA RECONSTRUCTION COMMITTEE AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF INCOMPETENCE CORRUPTION

/ 11 hours ago October 31, 2018

Leadership of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces disbanded Raqqa Reconstruction Committee and is in process of reshuffling Raqqa Civil Council.

Local sources indicated that these measures were taken under pressure from the the US-led International Coalition. According to the sources, the Coalition command accused Raqqa Civilian Council of incompetence as it was not able to improve the situation in the city a year after its liberation from ISIS.

In turn, Raqqa Reconstruction Committee was labelled a “hotbed of corruption” since it failed to deliver any substantial results despite continuous financial support from the International Coalition.

