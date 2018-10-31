SYRIA SENDS TWO LETTERS TO UN PROTESTING OVER ISRAELI ELECTIONS IN GOLAN

/ 10 hours ago October 31, 2018

serrt

Syrian foreign ministry has sent two letters to the UN chief and UN Security Council protesting against Israeli municipal elections in the occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian ministry called on the international bodies to take measures against the “judaisation” of the occupied Syrian territory.

The letters read that the Israeli occupation is determined to hold elections of the so-called “local councils” in the villages of Majdal Shams, Bukata, Mas’ada and Ein Qinya in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The government stressed that this contradicts UN resolutions and the Geneva agreements on territories under occupation.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.