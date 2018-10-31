SYRIA SENDS TWO LETTERS TO UN PROTESTING OVER ISRAELI ELECTIONS IN GOLAN

Syrian foreign ministry has sent two letters to the UN chief and UN Security Council protesting against Israeli municipal elections in the occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian ministry called on the international bodies to take measures against the “judaisation” of the occupied Syrian territory.

The letters read that the Israeli occupation is determined to hold elections of the so-called “local councils” in the villages of Majdal Shams, Bukata, Mas’ada and Ein Qinya in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The government stressed that this contradicts UN resolutions and the Geneva agreements on territories under occupation.