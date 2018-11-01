GERMAN DOUBLE GAME: 48 MILLION EURO WENT TO IDLIB OPPOSITION

Germany has spent 48.8 million euro ($55 million) funding an opposition groups in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, German daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported.

In a written response to the Left party, seen by the Tagesspiegel, Foreign Ministry official Walter Lindner said the money went to “civil actors opposing extremist influences in the Idlib region.”

“While Russia, France, Turkey, and Germany hold talks on Syria’s future with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, it became known that German Federal Government supports opposition with multi-million sums” the newspaper reads.

The revelation follows a summit last Saturday between Russian, German, French, and Turkish leaders, where they welcomed a deal by Moscow and Ankara to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Most of the funds – 37.5 million Euros – came from the Foreign Office, and a company affiliated with the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The remaining 11.3 million euros was contributed by unidentified donors. On top of it came 17 million euros in EU funds passed along by German agencies.