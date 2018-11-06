JOINT US-YPG/SDF PATROLS UNACCEPTABLE FOR TURKEY – ERDOGAN

/ 16 hours ago November 6, 2018

sdfee

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the United States for holding joint military patrolling with the YPG along the Turkish border in northern Syria, expressing his belief that Washington will soon correct this mistake.

“This is not an acceptable thing. This can cause serious negative developments on the order. I believe Mr. Trump will stop this,” Erdogan told reporters at the Parliament on Nov 6.

Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet in Paris on the occasion of the Peace Forum.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.