JOINT US-YPG/SDF PATROLS UNACCEPTABLE FOR TURKEY – ERDOGAN

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the United States for holding joint military patrolling with the YPG along the Turkish border in northern Syria, expressing his belief that Washington will soon correct this mistake.

“This is not an acceptable thing. This can cause serious negative developments on the order. I believe Mr. Trump will stop this,” Erdogan told reporters at the Parliament on Nov 6.

Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet in Paris on the occasion of the Peace Forum.