US STATE DEPT. AND US MOD CLASHED OVER SYRIA AND TRUMP

On Friday, CENTCOM (the US Armed Forces United Command of Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Africa) directly accused Russia of preventing any delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Rukban Refuge Camp.

Although it were the Russian who provided security for the Damascus made convoy, that delivered humanitarian aid in Rukban on Saturday. The US State Department immediately praised Russia’s efforts to organize it and for working tense with the Syrian authorities.

Probably, this kind of multidirectional statements of the American administration are associated with the growing contradictions within the US political establishment prior to the midterm elections and the beginning of Trump’s preparation for the Presidential campaign of 2020. The situation in Syria is a small but very typical example of these contradictions.