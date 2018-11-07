MILITANTS TIGHTEN LAWS IN HAMA

The Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) has imposed new taxes in Qarqur village of Hama province.

According to the source, TIP militants have introduced taxes on fishing – every fisherman must now give a half of their catch.

Also TIP holds the Qarqur Dam and demand 72,000 Syrian pounds ($150) for opening each of the dam floodgates.

The Qarqur Dam blocks the Orontes river on one side, while it supplies water to the other side when necessary. It allows to drain the waters of the al Ghab plain in order to sufficiently distribute water from the Orontes River to the various communities of the area.